UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwean Anti-Corruption Commission Detains Tourism Minister For Questioning

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

Zimbabwean Anti-Corruption Commission Detains Tourism Minister for Questioning

Zimbabwean Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira has been detained for questioning by the country's Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) amid the scandal involving the misuse of National Social Security Authority (NSSA) funds, the ZACC said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Zimbabwean Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira has been detained for questioning by the country's Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) amid the scandal involving the misuse of National Social Security Authority (NSSA) funds, the ZACC said in a statement on Thursday.

"We can confirm that the Minister of Tourism is currently in our custody for questioning and possible due processes. We cannot respond to any questions at the moment as this is a live process. The press will be informed through a release later in the day. We will keep updating.

" the ZACC said, as cited by the Bulawayo24 news portal.

The ZACC added that it had a report on the NSSA funds case, to which Mupfumira has been linked.

"Most people are raising concern on our action regarding the NSSA report and the AG [Auditor General] report. We have these and we are working flat out to conclude investigations and allow the law to take a course. It's a process, one that will yield results," it said.

In the meantime, Temba Mliswa, a member of parliament, has lashed out at Mupfumira in a series of tweets, accusing her of stealing NSSA funds.

Related Topics

Scandal Parliament

Recent Stories

Punjab govt considering to increase minimum age fo ..

7 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif requests for AC in jail

19 minutes ago

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Atif K ..

4 minutes ago

Kiev Should Consider Impact of Seizing Russian Tan ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow to Retaliate After Situation Around Tanker ..

5 minutes ago

Murderer gets death penalty in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.