Zimbabwean Anti-Corruption Commission Detains Tourism Minister for Questioning

Zimbabwean Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira has been detained for questioning by the country's Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) amid the scandal involving the misuse of National Social Security Authority (NSSA) funds, the ZACC said in a statement on Thursday

"We can confirm that the Minister of Tourism is currently in our custody for questioning and possible due processes. We cannot respond to any questions at the moment as this is a live process. The press will be informed through a release later in the day. We will keep updating.

" the ZACC said, as cited by the Bulawayo24 news portal.

The ZACC added that it had a report on the NSSA funds case, to which Mupfumira has been linked.

"Most people are raising concern on our action regarding the NSSA report and the AG [Auditor General] report. We have these and we are working flat out to conclude investigations and allow the law to take a course. It's a process, one that will yield results," it said.

In the meantime, Temba Mliswa, a member of parliament, has lashed out at Mupfumira in a series of tweets, accusing her of stealing NSSA funds.