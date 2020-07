Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga arrested during protest

Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga was arrested during anti-government protests on Friday, an AFP photographer witnessed

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga was arrested during anti-government protests on Friday, an AFP photographer witnessed.

Dangarembga, who shot to international fame with her semi-biographical novel The Book of Not, was bundled into a police truck while protesting on a road in Harare's upmarket suburb of Borrowdale alongside another protester, carrying placards.

Shortly after that she tweeted "Arrested! At Borrowdale. Ope it will be OK".