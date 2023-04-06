Zimbabwean First Lady Learns Belarusian Health Care Development in Minsk - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The First Lady of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa, is studying the Belarusian experience in developing health care and providing medical services to the population during her visit to Minsk, in order to develop relations in this area between the two countries, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Zimbabwean First Lady has arrived in Belarus for an official visit. The field of health care is of particular interest to her," the ministry's statement said. It added that the visit is proceeding in accordance with the agreements that were reached between the two countries' presidents during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's state visit to Harare.

According to the statement, visits to Belarusian medical institutions had been planned; for instance, on Wednesday, Mnangagwa's schedule included visits to the Republican Clinical Medical Center of the Presidential Administration and the Republican Scientific and Practical Center "Mother and Child", as well as a meeting with the Health Minister of Belarus, Dmitry Pinevich.

The First Lady said that she was visiting Belarus with the goal of studying the health care provided by its centers and organizations and to find opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. She is also planning to discuss a partnership in the protection of motherhood and childhood.

Mnangagwa added that she was interested in representatives of the Zimbabwean business community coming to Belarus to establish necessary contacts, as well as in Belarusian businesses investing in Zimbabwe.

In late January, Lukashenko paid a state visit to Harare, where he met with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa. During the visit, a set of cooperation documents was signed. The two countries' companies also signed a number of contracts. The agreements covered the shipment to Zimbabwe of around 4,000 units of tractor, agricultural and other machinery, with the overall economic impact of the visit estimated to reach approximately $200 million, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said following the visit.