UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwean Foreign Minister To Visit China On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Zimbabwean Foreign Minister to Visit China on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Frederick Shava will pay an official visit to China from May 27 to June 2 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

The visit comes ahead of the Zimbabwe-China Business Forum to be held in Beijing from May 30 to June 1.

The forum, organized by Zimbabwean trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, will provide opportunities for companies of both countries to establish relations and business links.

Shava's visit to Beijing will strengthen the ties between Zimbabwe and China, which have been in place for several decades. The minister, who served as Zimbabwe's ambassador to China from 2007-2014, is expected to participate in the forum and hold talks with Chinese officials to discuss issues of mutual economic interest.

