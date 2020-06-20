UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwean Health Minister Arrested Over Corruption In COVID-19 Procurement Tender

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Zimbabwean Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo has been arrested over suspected corruption offenses when handling state procurement of coronavirus-related supplies, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said on Friday.

"I can confirm that Minister Moyo has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

That's all I [can] say for now," ZACC spokesperson John Makamure said, as quoted by the New Zimbabwe news outlet.

According to the report, Moyo has been accused of awarding a $42 million tender to the Drax International company to supply COVID-19 medial products and personal protective equipment while fully aware that the company was not a pharmaceutical, but a consultancy firm.

The minister is now reportedly in custody in at Rhodesville Police Station in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare.

