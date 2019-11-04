UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwean Minister Arrested Over Corruption Charges - Anti-Corruption Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:57 PM

Zimbabwean Minister Arrested Over Corruption Charges - Anti-Corruption Agency

Zimbabwean Minister of State within the Presidential Office for the implementation and monitoring of state programs, Jorum Gumbo, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of corruption, the ZACC spokesperson said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Zimbabwean Minister of State within the Presidential Office for the implementation and monitoring of state programs, Jorum Gumbo, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of corruption, the ZACC spokesperson said on Monday.

"I can confirm he has been arrested. He is facing criminal abuse of office," John Makamure was quoted as saying by The Herald news outlet.

According to the report, the arrest is linked to the purchase by Gumbo, then minister of transport, of airplanes in 2012 for the national air company Air Zimbabwe which brought about millions of Dollars worth of losses for the country. The minister reportedly also faces allegations of misappropriation of state funds.

In July, the ZACC pinned down another Zimbabwean minister, Priscah Mupfumira of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry, accusing her of power abuse.

Related Topics

Corruption Company Zimbabwe July Criminals Industry Million

Recent Stories

Sindh minister condoles with families of Tezgam vi ..

4 minutes ago

Uzbekistan, India Start First Joint Military Drill ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Arrest Over 300 people in 3 Days ..

4 minutes ago

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Passes Key Safety Test ..

4 minutes ago

US slaps sanctions on Iran supreme leader's aides ..

10 minutes ago

New US Sanctions Target Iran's Armed Forces Genera ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.