Zimbabwean Minister Arrested Over Corruption Charges - Anti-Corruption Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Zimbabwean Minister of State within the Presidential Office for the implementation and monitoring of state programs, Jorum Gumbo, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of corruption , the ZACC spokesperson said on Monday.

"I can confirm he has been arrested. He is facing criminal abuse of office," John Makamure was quoted as saying by The Herald news outlet.

According to the report, the arrest is linked to the purchase by Gumbo, then minister of transport, of airplanes in 2012 for the national air company Air Zimbabwe which brought about millions of Dollars worth of losses for the country. The minister reportedly also faces allegations of misappropriation of state funds.

In July, the ZACC pinned down another Zimbabwean minister, Priscah Mupfumira of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry, accusing her of power abuse.