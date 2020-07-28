UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwean Parliament Suspends Work Due to COVID-19 Cases Among Lawmakers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Zimbabwe's parliament has suspended work after two unnamed lawmakers and a journalist reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), parliament clerk Kennedy Chokuda said as quoted by the New Zimbabwe news website.

"It is with a heavy heart that parliament announces the suspension of most of its business due to exposure of some Members of Parliament to Covid-19. As at this morning (Monday), only two Members of Parliament had been confirmed positive. A driver from one of our service providers and a journalist who were part of the team also tested positive," Chokuda said.

"The members were part of a team that had been on field visits around the country. Everyone who was part of the team is now in self-quarantine in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines.

This measure has been taken to safeguard the health of Members of Parliament, staff and the public who interact with the institution," the clerk said.

Earlier, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa imposed curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases. Prior to that, the president extended the quarantine regime in the country for an indefinite period.

According to the latest data, 2,704 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Zimbabwe, with 36 deaths and 542 recoveries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 646,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16.1 million.

