Zimbabwean President Extends Quarantine for 2 Weeks, Softens Restrictions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has extended the quarantine against COVID-19 for two more weeks while lowering the level of restrictions, ZimEye website reported on Friday.

With the quarantine measure reduced to Level 2, industrial and commercial enterprises will reopen provided their employees wear masks.

The workday is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time (06:00 to 13:00 GMT).

The president has added that the country is not ready to open schools and universities. Churches, bars, gyms, and recreational facilities will remain closed as well.

Zimbabwe has confirmed 40 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll at four, according to the country's Health Ministry.