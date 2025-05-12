Open Menu

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa Arrives In Brest

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa arrives in Brest

BREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Brest on a working visit. He was welcomed at the airport by Governor of Brest Oblast Piotr Parkhomchik, Assistant to the President - Inspector for Brest Oblast Valery Vakulchik and Brest Mayor Sergei Lobodinsky .

In Brest Oblast, Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to hold talks and to tour some facilities, in particular the Savushkin Product dairy company, BelTA reported.

