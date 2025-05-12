Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa Arrives In Brest
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM
BREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Brest on a working visit. He was welcomed at the airport by Governor of Brest Oblast Piotr Parkhomchik, Assistant to the President - Inspector for Brest Oblast Valery Vakulchik and Brest Mayor Sergei Lobodinsky .
In Brest Oblast, Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to hold talks and to tour some facilities, in particular the Savushkin Product dairy company, BelTA reported.
Recent Stories
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa arrives in Brest3 minutes ago
-
China firmly supports multilateralism, free trade and WTO's greater role: vice premier3 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S plc announces $1,181 million revenue for Q113 minutes ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 9 games in win over Arizona13 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work, for five consecuti ..26 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade facilitation and inspec ..29 minutes ago
-
Trump-Netanyahu rift widens over potential deal with Iran: US TV Report13 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing and Pakistan Women Association of Beijing (PWAB) co-organize Dil Se Pakista ..14 hours ago
-
In New York, Pakistani-Americans celebrate armed forces' stout response to India's aggression14 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing, PWAB of Beijing co-organize 'Dil Se Pakistan Fundraiser'18 hours ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims pay rich tribute to armed forces for defending country’s sovereignty19 hours ago
-
Trump vows to resolve Kashmir dispute after pulling off India-Pakistan ceasefire1 day ago