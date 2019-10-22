UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa Expects To Advance Dialogue At 2nd Meeting With Putin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:22 PM

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Sputnik on Tuesday that he expects to advance Russia-Zimbabwe dialogue at his second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi

The two-day forum will open on Wednesday.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, 43 leaders of African countries will attend the event.

"We would again advance and interrogate the discussions we had in January and see how we can advance from that preliminary discussion we had in January and see how much we have achieved as a result of that discussion," Mnangagwa said.

