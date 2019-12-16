A Zimbabwean court in Harare ruled on Monday to remand the vice president's wife in custody on charges of trying to kill him, in addition to accusations of money laundering, state media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) A Zimbabwean court in Harare ruled on Monday to remand the vice president's wife in custody on charges of trying to kill him, in addition to accusations of money laundering, state media said.

Marry, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, was held in custody at a police station over the weekend on accusation of laundering $1 million, the state-run Herald newspaper said.

The court decided to keep the former model in jail for two weeks.

The state newspaper did not share details of the murder charge but the New Zimbabwe website reported that she had tried to stop her husband from getting medical aid when he was airlifted to South Africa in June.

Security officers had to force their way into a hotel room where the spouses were staying to take the general to a hospital. While in there, Marry reportedly removed a catheter, causing him to bleed "profusely."

Constantino Chiwenga, 63, played a key role in the ouster of Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, leading a military takeover in November 2017 that installed Emmerson Mnangagwa as president. Chiwenga was given the job of vice president in December of that year.