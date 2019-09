Zimbabweans 'suffered for too long' under Mugabe: UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Zimbabwe's former colonial ruler Britain on Friday said Zimbabweans had "suffered for too long" under former president Robert Mugabe, reacting to news of his death.

"We express our condolences to those who mourn Robert Mugabe'sdeath. However, Zimbabweans suffered for too long as a result of Mugabe'sautocratic role," the foreign ministry said in a statement.