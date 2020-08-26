UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe's Central Bank Caps Mobile Money Transfer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:09 PM

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer

Zimbabwe's top mobile money transfer firm Ecocash said Wednesday it has capped individual daily transactions to $60 on the directive of the central bank, after it was blamed for galloping inflation

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):Zimbabwe's top mobile money transfer firm Ecocash said Wednesday it has capped individual daily transactions to $60 on the directive of the central bank, after it was blamed for galloping inflation.

Ecocash, a subsidiary of telecommunications giant Econet, said the central bank had ordered it to peg transactions to a maximum of 5,000 Zimbabwe dollars (US$60) per person "with immediate effect".

In a dramatic move two months ago, the government abruptly suspended mobile money transactions provided by telephone operators and halted all trade on the country's stock exchange, accusing them of being complicit in illicit financial activities.

The bourse resumed trading on August 3.

In a country where cash is scarce Econet transactions, through its subsidiary firm Ecocash, accounts for around 90 percent of all business transactions including buying daily groceries.

Zimbabwe is being buffeted by its worst economic crisis in over a decade, including scarcity of basics like fuel and cornmeal.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business Mobile Bank Zimbabwe Money August All Government Top

Recent Stories

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

22 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

23 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

23 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

41 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

23 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.