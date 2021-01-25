UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe's COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 1,000

Mon 25th January 2021

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 deaths reached 1,005 on Monday after 31 new fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said

HARARE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe's COVID-19 deaths reached 1,005 on Monday after 31 new fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said.

An additional 313 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the country's total COVID-19 caseload to 31,320.

Recoveries stand at 22,250.

Zimbabwe is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths as it grapples with a second wave of the pandemic

