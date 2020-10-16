UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe's Economy To Grow By 7.4% In 2021: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:12 PM

Zimbabwe's economy to grow by 7.4% in 2021: minister

Zimbabwe's finance minister on Friday said the country's economy, battered by drought and the Covid-19 pandemic this year, would recover in 2021

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe's finance minister on Friday said the country's economy, battered by drought and the Covid-19 pandemic this year, would recover in 2021.

Presenting the 2021 pre-budget strategy paper in the capital, minister Mthuli Ncube said the economy was "confronted with climatic, macroeconomic and Covid-19 shocks" and is projected to contract by 4.5% in 2020.

"From 2021, as with other global economies, the economy is expected to be out of the woods with a growth projection of 7.4%, riding on expected improvement in the climatic and investment conditions and planned strategies and programmes.

" Ncube said he expected 11.3 percent growth in agriculture and 11 percent in mining would spur GDP growth for next year.

He said annual inflation which currently stands at 659 percent from a peak of 837 in July would end the year at 134 percent.

Zimbabwe's economy has been on a downturn for over a decade characterized by scarcity of foreign Currency.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from long-time ruler Robert Mugabe following a coup in 2017, pledged to revive the country's moribund economy and mend ties with its former trading partners in the west.

But economic woes which plagued Mugabe's rule have persisted.

Related Topics

Agriculture Drought July 2017 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

43 minutes ago

Spanish Bar Owners Rally in Barcelona Against New ..

1 minute ago

Textile sector need government support, says APBUM ..

1 minute ago

Kabaddi match stopped due to virus SOPs violations ..

1 minute ago

Opposition parties directionless, lacked political ..

1 minute ago

Bale in line to make Spurs return, says Mourinho

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.