UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe's Food Insecurity Down To 27 Pct After Bumper Harvest: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:49 PM

Zimbabwe's food insecurity down to 27 pct after bumper harvest: minister

Food insecurity in Zimbabwe fell to 27 percent this year from 56 percent last year, following a bumper harvest in 2021, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Tuesda

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Food insecurity in Zimbabwe fell to 27 percent this year from 56 percent last year, following a bumper harvest in 2021, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Tuesday.

The percentage translates into around 2.9 million rural individuals requiring 262,856 metric tonnes of cereal, Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet media briefing, citing the 2021 Rural Livelihoods Assessment Report produced by the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZIMVAC).

The drastic fall reflected the government's determined efforts to fight hunger and ensure a food surplus economy, she said.

Zimbabwe is expecting to produce about 2.8 million tonnes of maize this year, a record output in more than a decade, against annual national consumption of 1.

8 million tonnes.

"A targeted movement of food from surplus areas to vulnerable areas will be undertaken since the country is generally expecting 828,263 metric tonnes of cereal surplus, according to the 2021 Second Round Crop Assessment Report," Mutsvangwa said.

According to the ZIMVAC report, nutrition has also improved across the country, with 99 percent of people not experiencing food insufficiency, she said.

The government is ready to provide the required support for those urban dwellers who may experience food insufficiency, she said.

"Development partners and donor agencies are encouraged to procure food from inside the country as imports will not be necessary," she added.

Related Topics

Information Minister Zimbabwe May Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

French Prime Minister Ends Self-Isolation After Te ..

27 seconds ago

Hong Kong reports 1 imported COVID-19 case

29 seconds ago

Russian Military to Receive 4 Fifth-Generation Su- ..

3 minutes ago

China's industrial output up 8.8 pct in May

3 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

3 minutes ago

Over 923 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administer ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.