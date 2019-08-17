(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Zimbabwe's main opposition alliance, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), told Sputnik that it would hold protests across the country next week as planned, despite the government clampdown on the previous rallies.

Zimbabwe has been repeatedly shaken by violent protests since July 2018, when opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa refused to concede the defeat to Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidential race, claiming that the result was rigged. Most recently, on Friday, the opposition had to call off its rally in Harare after a court ruled against the action. Yet, hundreds of protesters defied the decision, prompting the police to use tear gas and batons and arrest a number of demonstrators. The alliance, meanwhile, has announced plans to hold rallies in other Zimbabwean cities next week.

"The plan remains intact. The protests in Harare in fact were not stopped by anybody other than police, which were heavy-handed on citizens. The protests are going to continue as planned," Nkululeko Sibanda, the spokesman for the MDC leader, said.

Sibanda, at the same time, noted that the alliance did fear for the safety of rally attendees.

"President [of MDC] Chamisa is always very concerned about the protesters being harmed, or injured given the attitude of the armed forces. However, we continue to appeal to them and to the international community to persuade everyone involved, especially the military, to remain peaceful, to respect the rights of citizens, enshrined in the Zimbabwean Constitution, and not to overplay the responsibility as government," he added.

The spokesman, in particular, expressed belief that it would be "helpful" if the international community joined that call for the government to respect human rights.

"We cannot, however, give up the desire for a better life or give up our demands simply because the military threatens to be violent," he argued.

Asked to comment why the MDC alliance had refrained from appealing the court decision to ban its Friday rally, the spokesman said that doing otherwise would have been "pointless" as higher courts would "take more time to seat and decide," while "the demonstrations should have happened today."

"We are already hamstrung by time. We did the best we could, but we realize that the regime did what they did because they wanted to make sure they could just abuse the law. They knew for two weeks that we were planning demonstrations and they approved them. Then, last night, they decided that they were canceling the approval. A clear indication that they were just using time as a trap," he pointed out.

Zimbabwe's opposition believes that Mnangagwa's government is not much different from the one of Robert Mugabe, who ruled the country for over 30 years. Along with accusing the incumbent government of using excessive force during the post-election rallies as well as protests in January and February against a fuel hike, the MDC blames it for corruption and economic woes that have been gripping the country.