Zimbabwe's Mugabe To Be Buried In His Village Early Next Week: Family

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:51 PM

Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried in his village early next week: family

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe will be buried early next week in his village and not at a national monument for liberation heroes, his family said on Thursday

The family of Mugabe, who died in Singapore last week, and Zimbabwe's government have been at odds over whether he would be buried in his homestead in Kutama, northwest of Harare, or at the National Heroes Acre in the capital.

The family of Mugabe, who died in Singapore last week, and Zimbabwe's government have been at odds over whether he would be buried in his homestead in Kutama, northwest of Harare, or at the National Heroes Acre in the capital.

"His body will lie in state at Kutama on Sunday night.., followed by a private burial -- either Monday or Tuesday -- no National Heroes Acre. That's the decision of the whole family," his nephew Leo Mugabe told AFP.

