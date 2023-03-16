HARARE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) African countries are growing increasingly resistant to the "bullying" exerted by the United States and the West in general as they understand their strengths better now, Christopher Mutsvangwa, a spokesman for Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"African countries, they are now much more interested in developing themselves without being bullied by the West and there is a lot of resistance now against (the West)... it is the resisting America, that's why we were punished, it is the resisting England, that's why we were punished... now the African countries, they know their resource base is one of the best in the world.

.. and they know western countries are jealous and they want to take away the resource like they always used to do in the colonial era," he said.

The politician added that Africa "has already grown" and acquired both self-confidence and many friends while the world economy is becoming multidimensional and finance and technology centers are emerging outside the Western world.

Mutsvangwa also noted that Zimbabwe highly values its ties with Russia and hopes to develop joint projects in trade and other spheres, including railroad construction, energy, metallurgy and science.