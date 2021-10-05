UrduPoint.com

Zircon Tests From Submarine Completed, Missile Confirms Its Characteristics - Russian Navy

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from a submarine have been completed, and they confirmed all of its characteristics, Commander of Russian Northern Fleet Adm. Alexander Moiseyev told the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a conference call on Tuesday.

"On October 4, within the framework of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile test program, missile firing was carried out from a carrier rocket - a nuclear submarine of cruising project 885 / 885M, namely, from the Severodvinsk submarine. The firing was carried out from a submerged position.

All systems - the submarine's missile control systems and the missile itself - worked normally without any complaints. Test objectives achieved. The underwater launch of the rocket has been worked out and confirmed. This completes the tests of the missile from the submarine," Moiseyev said, adding that "taking into account the previously conducted tests and firing, the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile has confirmed all its characteristics."

The Russian Defense Minister congratulated everyone involved in Zircon tests and said that he hopes "that we will soon complete all this work" in the near future.

