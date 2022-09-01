UrduPoint.com

ZNPP 5th Power Unit Could Have Been Switched Off After Ukrainian Shelling - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 11:50 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Unconfirmed information suggests that the fifth power unit of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) could have been switched off after the shelling of Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said on Thursday.

"According to preliminary and so far unconfirmed information, due to the shelling of ... (Ukraine) the 5th power unit was switched off at the Zaporizhzhia NPP ” emergency protection was triggered," Rogov wrote on Telegram, adding that backup power supply line was damaged.

