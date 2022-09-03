ZNPP Energy Supply to Kiev-Controlled Territories Cut Due to Shelling - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The power supply from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) to Kiev-controlled territories has been suspended after the power transmission line was damaged by Ukrainian shelling, the administration of the city of Enerhodar told Sputnik.

"Specialists are working on the power transmission lines previously damaged by Ukrainian shelling.

Damage was registered on lines 330 and 750... Specialists on the ground report that, taking into account technological features, the power output generated by the power units varies. The supply of electricity to the territories under Ukrainian control has been suspended due to technical difficulties," the administration said.

According to the local authorities, the fifth and sixth power units of the ZNPP are in working order and the radiation level is normal.