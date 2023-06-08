ZNPP Has Backup Water Supply Options - Rosatom Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has backup water supply options, Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, said on Wednesday.

"Backup options for water supply are ready - through underground wells, through the beds of small rivers. The necessary equipment for this is also available," Likhachev said on air of Russia's Channel Five.