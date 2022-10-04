UrduPoint.com

ZNPP Head Transferred To Ukraine Data Used To Coordinate Attacks On Enerhodar - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ZNPP Head Transferred to Ukraine Data Used to Coordinate Attacks on Enerhodar - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Director General of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) Ihor Murashov handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine data used to coordinate attacks on Enerhodar, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Tuesday.

"Zaporizhzhia NPP Director General Ihor Murashov transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine data that was used to coordinate attacks on Enerhodar. He knew where the shelling was coming from," Rogov wrote on Telegram.

Murashov was expelled to the territory controlled by Ukraine on charges of carrying out activities aimed at discrediting the Russian authorities. He admitted to transmitting information to Kiev about what was happening at the plant, realizing that the shelling was coming from the Ukrainian troops.

