ZNPP Safe Now, Rosatom to Continue Supporting IAEA Mission - Likhachev

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is safe now, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said on Friday, adding that Rosatom will continue supporting the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission to ZNPP.

"We determine the state of the station today as absolutely safe.

Yesterday, the IAEA mission inspected the entire territory of the station, measured the radiation background, it corresponds to the natural one," Likhachev said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, adding that Rosatom will continue supporting the IAEA's mission.

