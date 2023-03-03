UrduPoint.com

ZNPP Security Staff Shelled By Ukraine - Rosenergoatom

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Security staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) was shelled by the Ukrainian side, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said on Friday.

On Thursday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi announced the successful rotation of the agency's experts at the ZNPP.

"Our security staff, who ensure the process of meeting the IAEA inspectors, literally came under gun fire... I think that Russia will issue a note on this matter, in our opinion, it is absolutely impossible to leave such armed provocations without a response," Karchaa told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Even representatives of the Ukrainian side who participated in the rotation process "did not understand what was going on," which indicates "complete lack of control" on this section of the line of contact, the official added.

