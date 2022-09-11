UrduPoint.com

ZNPP Shut Down Due To Possible Accident Caused By Shelling - Regional Authorities

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 12:20 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) was switched off to prevent a potential emergency situation that could be caused by shifting operation modes of the turbines and reactors due to shell-damaged power lines and other infrastructure, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region's administration, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the authorities said that the last operating power unit at the ZNPP was shut down.

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP was switched off because of constantly adjusting operating modes of the power units.

Shelling of the plant and power lines resulted in their damage. So, we have to repeatedly change the working modes of the power units, which is extremely hazardous to them," Rogov said.

The official added that power lines running from the Russia-controlled territory were cut by Ukrainian shelling.

On Saturday, Rogov said that the Kiev authorities unilaterally stopped accepting the electricity from the ZNPP.

