MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) second back-up power line has been restored, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday.

"2nd back-up power line to #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has been restored, enabling operator to keep one line in reserve while other provides plant w/ external electricity it needs for reactor cooling & other essential safety functions during shutdown," the IAEA tweeted.