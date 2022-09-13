UrduPoint.com

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission Line Restored - IAEA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 12:20 AM

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) second back-up power line has been restored, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday

"2nd back-up power line to #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has been restored, enabling operator to keep one line in reserve while other provides plant w/ external electricity it needs for reactor cooling & other essential safety functions during shutdown," the IAEA tweeted.

More Stories From World

