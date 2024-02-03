'Zombie Football' Keeps Son And South Korea Alive At Asian Cup
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) South Korea's Asian Cup performances have been dubbed "zombie football" but Son Heung-min says the way they keep coming back to life shows the team have the spirit to go all the way.
The Koreans rose from the dead again in Friday's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Australia, with Son winning a 96th-minute penalty that Hwang Hee-chan converted to take the game to extra time.
Skipper Son then sealed the win with a sublime free-kick in the 104th minute to send South Korea into a semi-final against Jordan.
Jurgen Klinsmann's men have only won one game inside 90 minutes in Qatar, and Hwang's penalty was the fourth time in five games that they have scored in second-half injury time.
Korean media have compared the team to undead movie monsters but Tottenham's Son said it was a testament to their resilience.
"Whatever Names people give it isn't important -- one thing I can say for sure is that this is just helping us stick together even more," he said.
"Playing 120 minutes is painful, it's not easy. But the spirit the boys are showing is making us stick together.
"I can say with confidence that our strength is that we are all together," he added.
South Korea are trying to win the Asian Cup for the first time in 64 years -- and they seem intent on doing it the hard way.
They needed an injury-time own goal to salvage a point against Jordan in the group stage, before conceding a last-gasp equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Malaysia.
They beat Roberto Mancini's Saudi Arabia on penalties in the last 16 after scoring a 99th-minute equalizer to take the game to extra time.
Recent Stories
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi
Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
More Stories From World
-
10 feared dead in Chile forest fires9 minutes ago
-
Quake trauma haunts children in Turkey's container city9 minutes ago
-
O'Neill to make history as N. Ireland's first nationalist leader9 minutes ago
-
Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' films, dies at 7619 minutes ago
-
'Superstar' Jaiswal: From homeless to Test hero19 minutes ago
-
O'Neill to make history as N. Ireland's first nationalist leader19 minutes ago
-
Panama to host anti-tobacco talks as industry courts new, younger smokers19 minutes ago
-
Masuaku free-kick clinches AFCON semi-finals place for DR Congo39 minutes ago
-
Mbappe gifted goal as Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg39 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Lula, environmentalist, oil champion39 minutes ago
-
Knife attacker wounds three at major Paris train station39 minutes ago
-
Three wounded in knife attack at major Paris train station1 hour ago