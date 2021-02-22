South Africa's ongoing corruption investigation has asked the Constitutional Court to sentence former President Jacob Zuma for two years after he refused to appear for questioning, media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) South Africa's ongoing corruption investigation has asked the Constitutional Court to sentence former President Jacob Zuma for two years after he refused to appear for questioning, media reported Monday.

The so-called Zondo Commission, officially the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, is overseeing a sprawling investigation into alleged corruption during Zuma's presidency. The former president has refused to interact with the commission and claimed its rulings were not made independently.

According to the News24 outlet, the commission has filed an urgent application to the country's highest court claiming that Zuma "intentionally and unlawfully" failed "to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on 15-19 February.

In the filing, the inquiry's secretary Itumeleng Mosala said that it would withdraw the affidavit "on condition that Mr Zuma appears and gives evidence."

The inquiry has been underway since 2018, after Zuma stepped down amid a corruption scandal linking him to the wealthy Gupta family. The Gupta family, who were believed to have extensive influence over the country's institutions and even pushed through cabinet appointments, has been in exile in the US and UAE since the scandal came to a head.