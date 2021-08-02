Zoom Agrees to Pay $85Mln to Settle User Privacy Suit - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Zoom Video Communications agreed to pay $85 million to settle a collective claim on alleged user privacy breach in the US, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The videoconferencing company was suspected of sharing user information with Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn as well as improper security practices that let hackers enter online meetings and hamper the talks, also known as Zoombombing, the media said. The lawsuit was filed in spring 2020.

"The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users place in us," the company said, as quoted by the New York Times.

In addition, the corporation said it would hold special training for its staff devoted to the data protection and warn users when the third-party applications are involved in a meeting.

The plaintiffs will be entitled to get 15% refund on their subscriptions or $25, whichever is bigger, if the preliminary settlement is approved by the district judge in California.

Zoom gained an enormous popularity with users 3especially since the pandemic outbreak in 2020.