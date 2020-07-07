UrduPoint.com
Zoom Suspending Processing Of Data Requests From Hong Kong Authorities - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:02 PM

US virtual conferences program Zoom will suspend processing data requests from Hong Kong authorities, following the entry into force of China's national security law, the Hong Kong Free Press outlet reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US virtual conferences program Zoom will suspend processing data requests from Hong Kong authorities, following the entry into force of China's national security law, the Hong Kong Free Press outlet reported Tuesday.

"We're actively monitoring the developments in Hong Kong SAR, including any potential guidance from the U.S. government. We have paused processing any data requests from, and related to, Hong Kong SAR," a spokesperson for Zoom told the outlet.

