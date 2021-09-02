UrduPoint.com

'Zorba The Greek' Composer Theodorakis Dies Aged 96

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:53 PM

'Zorba the Greek' composer Theodorakis dies aged 96

Renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who scored the 1964 classic film "Zorba the Greek" and was an icon of resistance to the former military junta, died in Athens on Thursday aged 96

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who scored the 1964 classic film "Zorba the Greek" and was an icon of resistance to the former military junta, died in Athens on Thursday aged 96.

A prolific talent and political maverick, Theodorakis was adulated in his home country for his inspirational music and defiance during the junta that ruled from 1967-74.

Following the news of his death, the Greek flag was flown at half mast at the Acropolis on Thursday, while parliament observed a minute's silence.

But he was perhaps best-known around the world for his film title scores which also included "Z" in 1969 and "Serpico" in 1973.

His work ranged from operas to choral music and popular songs, providing a soundtrack to the life of his country.

In recent years, he suffered heart problems for which he had previously been hospitalised.

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said "today we lost a part of Greece's soul.

"Mikis Theodorakis, our Mikis, the teacher, the intellectual, the radical passed away."President Eikaterini Sakellaropoulou hailed him as a "pan-Hellenic personality" who was also "a universal artist, an invaluable asset of our musical culture.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Music Parliament Died Athens Greece From

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' infl ..

Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' influx from Afghanistan witnessed: ..

2 minutes ago
 Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

2 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed at exam premises

Section 144 imposed at exam premises

2 minutes ago
 Distt admin hold open court to address public grie ..

Distt admin hold open court to address public grievances

3 minutes ago
 Irish Regulator Fines WhatsApp $266Mln for Noncomp ..

Irish Regulator Fines WhatsApp $266Mln for Noncompliance With Transparency Oblig ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt promoting investment: Mian Aslam

Govt promoting investment: Mian Aslam

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.