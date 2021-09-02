'Zorba the Greek' composer Theodorakis dies aged 96

Renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who scored the 1964 classic film "Zorba the Greek" and was an icon of resistance to the former military junta, died in Athens on Thursday aged 96

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who scored the 1964 classic film "Zorba the Greek" and was an icon of resistance to the former military junta, died in Athens on Thursday aged 96.

A prolific talent and political maverick, Theodorakis was adulated in his home country for his inspirational music and defiance during the junta that ruled from 1967-74.

Following the news of his death, the Greek flag was flown at half mast at the Acropolis on Thursday, while parliament observed a minute's silence.

But he was perhaps best-known around the world for his film title scores which also included "Z" in 1969 and "Serpico" in 1973.

His work ranged from operas to choral music and popular songs, providing a soundtrack to the life of his country.

In recent years, he suffered heart problems for which he had previously been hospitalised.

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said "today we lost a part of Greece's soul.

"Mikis Theodorakis, our Mikis, the teacher, the intellectual, the radical passed away."President Eikaterini Sakellaropoulou hailed him as a "pan-Hellenic personality" who was also "a universal artist, an invaluable asset of our musical culture.