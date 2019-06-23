UrduPoint.com
Zourabichvili Believes Russian Tourists Should Be Given Opportunity To Visit Georgia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Zourabichvili Believes Russian Tourists Should Be Given Opportunity to Visit Georgia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Tourists from Russia should have an opportunity to visit Georgia, while politicians must work toward finding a solution to the current situation, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said after Moscow decided to suspend air traffic with Georgia.

The Russian Transport Ministry said on Saturday that flights of Georgian airlines to Russia would be suspended starting from July 8. According to the ministry, reasons for the move were the need to ensure "a sufficient level of aviation security," as well as Georgia's overdue debt for air navigation services.

Zourabichvili told Euronews tourists should be able to visit Georgia because they loved the country, while politicians must be looking for solution to the problem.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on suspending the air traffic with Georgia after Zourabichvili called Russia an enemy, suggesting that Moscow was seeking to divide the Georgian society. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the allegation as a distortion of reality.

