Zuckerberg Denies Meta Bought Rivals To Conquer Them
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 08:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday denied in court that his company bought rival services Instagram and WhatsApp to neutralize them, as his testimony in a landmark antitrust case came to a close.
The case could see the Facebook owner forced to divest itself of the two apps, which have grown into global powerhouses since their buyouts.
During his third and final day on the stand in a federal courtroom in Washington, Zuckerberg took aim at the Federal Trade Commission's main argument -- that Facebook, since renamed Meta, devoured what it saw as competitive threats.
The co-founder of Facebook responded "No" when asked by Meta attorney Mark Hansen if his intent was to eliminate rivals with the purchases of photo sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp.
He explained that Instagram, purchased in 2012, was attractive for "its camera and photo sharing experience" but added that he "didn't view it as a broad network really competitive with where we were.
"
As for WhatsApp, bought two years later, Zuckerberg testified that he saw the app as technically impressive but its founders as "unambitious" in terms of "maximizing the impact that they could potentially have."
"I basically ended up pushing to add things," he told the court.
Zuckerberg testified that Facebook put its scale and resources to work building Instagram and WhatsApp into apps now used by billions of people.
Former Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg testified after Zuckerberg, echoing much of what he told the court.
Meta has had to take on an array of rivals including internet colossus Google as internet competition has become increasingly competitive, according to Sandberg.
"Every time you go on your computer or phone, you have a choice of what you spend your time on," Sandberg said.
"That's what all these producers are competing for: your time and attention."
Recent Stories
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts
Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative ..
More Stories From World
-
Ruud keeps Barcelona Open defence on course3 minutes ago
-
South Africa's 'cradle of humankind' caves reopen to public3 minutes ago
-
Zuckerberg denies Meta bought rivals to conquer them3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League result6 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 hours ago
-
Ruud keeps Barcelona Open defence on course6 hours ago
-
Nasdaq ends down 3.1% on Nvidia drop, economic angst6 hours ago
-
Mueller in for Bayern as Dimarco returns for Inter7 hours ago
-
Real Madrid v Arsenal starting line-ups7 hours ago
-
WHO member states reach historic deal to tackle future pandemics8 hours ago
-
Pakistani Ambassador calls on Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt8 hours ago
-
South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agency8 hours ago