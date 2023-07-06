Open Menu

Zuckerberg Officially Launches Threads App, Takes Jab At Twitter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) CEO Mark Zuckerberg officially launched a new text messaging app, Threads, purportedly designed to rival Twitter.

"We are launching Threads, an open and friendly public space for conversation," Zuckerberg said in a video clip posted on Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday. "It is available on the app store, now."

In a post to his Threads account Zuckerberg directly targeted Twitter.

"I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it.

Hopefully we will," Zuckerberg said in the post as quoted by The New York Times.

The app was also available for download on Google Play, according to its app website.

The application will support more than 30 languages, including English, Chinese and Russian. Its interface, as can be seen from the images on the page, has similar features to Twitter, down to blue checkmark icons confirming that users have verification.

The move comes as Twitter users have expressed dissatisfaction with new post reading limits put in place that owner Elon Musk says are needed to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.

