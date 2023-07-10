Zuckerberg Says Social Media Platform 'Threads' Reached 100Mln Users Over Weekend

Social media platform Threads (owned by Meta, banned in Russia) reached 100 million users just days after its launch, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Social media platform Threads (owned by Meta, banned in Russia) reached 100 million users just days after its launch, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday.

"Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet. Can't believe it's only been 5 days!" Zuckerberg said in a statement via Threads.

The launch of Threads, styled as a rival platform to Twitter, comes amid discussions about a potential physical fight between Zuckerberg and Twitter head Elon Musk.

However, Twitter threatened to sue Meta over its launch of Threads, which it claims is a copycat application. Twitter accuses Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees in possession of trade secrets and other sensitive information to help develop the rival app.

Competition is welcome but "cheating" is not, Musk said in a statement on the situation.