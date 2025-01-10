Open Menu

Zuckerberg's Censorship Claim 'false': International Fact-Checking Network

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Zuckerberg's censorship claim 'false': International Fact-Checking Network

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's claim that the fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram has veered into censorship is "false", the International Fact-Checking Network said Thursday.

"This is false, and we want to set the record straight, both for today's context and for the historical record," said the global network of fact-checking organizations, including AFP, after Zuckerberg announced an end to Meta's US program.

In announcing the significant rollback of Meta's content moderation policies on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said the program had made "too many mistakes and too much censorship".

While Meta's decision to scrap fact-check operations currently only applies to the United States, the International Fact-Checking Network warned of the potentially devastating impact if the group were to end its worldwide programs covering more than 100 countries.

"Some of these countries are highly vulnerable to misinformation that spurs political instability, election interference, mob violence and even genocide," the network said.

"If Meta decides to stop the program worldwide, it is almost certain to result in real-world harm in many places," it added.

AFP currently works in 26 languages with Facebook's fact-checking program, in which Facebook pays to use fact-checks from around 80 organizations globally on its platform, WhatsApp and Instagram.

In that program, content rated "false" is downgraded in news feeds so fewer people will see it and if someone tries to share that post, they are presented with an article explaining why it is misleading.

Related Topics

Election Facebook Mark Zuckerberg United States Post From Share WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

20 minutes ago
 UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

50 minutes ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

1 hour ago
 Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passen ..

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

1 hour ago
 TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Cha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..

1 hour ago
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World ..

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry

2 hours ago
 Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar ..

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

2 hours ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

3 hours ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From World