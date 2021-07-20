UrduPoint.com
Zuma's Corruption Trial To Resume August 10: Judge

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:04 PM

Zuma's corruption trial to resume August 10: judge

Jacob Zuma's long-running corruption trial will resume on August 10, a South African judge ruled on Tuesday after the ex-president sought to have the case postponed because of the pandemic and the recent unrest

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Jacob Zuma's long-running corruption trial will resume on August 10, a South African judge ruled on Tuesday after the ex-president sought to have the case postponed because of the pandemic and the recent unrest.

"The trial is adjourned to 10 to 13 August," Judge Piet Koen said, a day after Zuma, who faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the 1999 purchase of arms from five European arms firms when he was deputy president, appeared in court virtually from his prison.

More Stories From World

