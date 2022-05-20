UrduPoint.com

Zurich Insurance Group Sells Business, Suspends All Operations In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Zurich Insurance Group Sells Business, Suspends All Operations in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Swiss insurance company Zurich Insurance Group on Friday announced the sale of its subsidiary Zurich Russia and the suspension of all operations in the country.

"Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has agreed to sell its business in Russia to 11 members of the unit's team.

Under its new owners, the business will operate independently under a different brand, while Zurich will no longer conduct business operations in Russia," the group said in a statement.

The sale will allow the new company "to retain a professional team with accumulated insurance expertise" to continue providing services in Russia.

Zurich Russia was mainly busy providing services to Zurich's international clients in Russia, while inside Russia its share of non-life insurance market amounted to only 0.3%.

The sale has yet to be approved by relevant regulatory authorities.

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Sale Market All Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

11 hours ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

11 hours ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

11 hours ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.