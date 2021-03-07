UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zurich Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Feminist Rally For Violating COVID Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Zurich Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Feminist Rally for Violating COVID Restrictions

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The police in Switzerland's Zurich on Saturday deployed tear gas against participants of a feminist rally held on the eve of International Women's Day and arrested two demonstrators.

The law enforcement officers warned people ahead of a planned protest that mass events are banned in Switzerland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstrators were gathering in different parts of the city, and the police used tear gas in order to stop their advancement. According to the police, one of the protesters bit a police officer.

"The people regrouped and moved along the Langstrasse in the direction of the fifth district. This movement was also stopped and tear gas had to be used again. During this police operation, a demonstrator bit a police officer," the police said.

The police detained the woman who bit the officer but the crowd attempted to free her, forcing the police to use tear gas again and make another arrest.

According to the law enforcement agency, less than 100 people participated in the protest.

Related Topics

Protest Police Switzerland Women Gas

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

2 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

1 hour ago

Xhaka shocker costs Arsenal, Southampton halt slum ..

1 hour ago

Thousands turn out for Vienna anti-lockdown protes ..

2 hours ago

Incense and ululations: Pope meets his Iraqi flock ..

2 hours ago

Kvitova demolishes Muguruza to win second Qatar ti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.