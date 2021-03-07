Zurich Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Feminist Rally for Violating COVID Restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The police in Switzerland's Zurich on Saturday deployed tear gas against participants of a feminist rally held on the eve of International Women's Day and arrested two demonstrators.

The law enforcement officers warned people ahead of a planned protest that mass events are banned in Switzerland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstrators were gathering in different parts of the city, and the police used tear gas in order to stop their advancement. According to the police, one of the protesters bit a police officer.

"The people regrouped and moved along the Langstrasse in the direction of the fifth district. This movement was also stopped and tear gas had to be used again. During this police operation, a demonstrator bit a police officer," the police said.

The police detained the woman who bit the officer but the crowd attempted to free her, forcing the police to use tear gas again and make another arrest.

According to the law enforcement agency, less than 100 people participated in the protest.