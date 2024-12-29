Open Menu

Zverev Helps Champions Germany Knock Brazil Out Of United Cup

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Germany took a solid first step on Sunday in defence of their United Cup title with world number two Alexander Zverev and Laura Siegemund sweeping to an untouchable 2-0 scoreline over Brazil.

Zverev assured the win by dominating Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4 after Siegemund began with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia, who is ranked 63 places above her at 17.

The result in Perth eliminated the South Americans from group play after a previous loss to China. Germany face the Chinese on Monday with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals.

In Sydney, world number six Casper Ruud survived a tough examination from Tomas Machac, but his efforts were in vain as Norway crashed to the Czech Republic.

Zverev broke Monteiro in the opening game of each set, preventing him from threatening in the 80-minute contest.

The one-two singles punch leaves Germany in an unfamiliar position at the tournament it won last year.

"This is the first time we've ever been up 2-0," Zverev said. "Last year, I played deciding (mixed doubles) matches every time.

"It's nice to have this (tie) in the bag already. I'm very happy to be playing for Germany again."

Siegemund fought for more than two-and-a-half hours to subdue Haddad Maia, winning five first-set games in a row before stumbling to lose the second set.

The German came out ahead after three consecutive service breaks late in the final set for a 5-4 lead and secured her win on a first match point.

"It's good to pull your best game out of the pocket in the first match of the season," she said. "I tried to stay cool and take my advantages."

