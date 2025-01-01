Zverev Injured As Germany Crash At United Cup
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Elena Rybakina's Kazakhstan dumped defending champions Germany out of the United Cup Wednesday with world number two Alexander Zverev sidelined by an arm injury barely a week away from the Australian Open.
The upset in Perth sent the Kazakhs into the semi-finals of the 18-nation tournament.
In Sydney, world number two Iga Swiatek led Poland into the last eight by winning a rematch of her 2023 French Open final against the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.
Sixth-ranked Rybakina earned the first point for Kazakhstan, with the 2022 Wimbledon champion hammering Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-1.
Zverev then withdrew from his clash against Alexander Shevchenko at the last minute with a bicep strain, leaving the 254th-ranked Daniel Masur to face him.
He put up a brave fight, but Shevchenko was too strong, powering home 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-2 despite a medical timeout in the second set, complaining about difficulty breathing.
"I was struggling in this heat, it was so rough," said the world number 78, who upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in group play on Monday.
"I had a headache and my head was spinning. But I wanted to win this one.
"After (losing) the first set, I knew I had to shorten the rallies and play aggressively, tee off on the ball. I just kept pushing after the first set and I'm really happy about it."
Five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek scored a battling victory over Muchova, coming out on top 6-3, 6-4 after teammate Hubert Hurkacz was upset in three sets by Tomas Machac.
Swiatek returned to partner Hurkacz and outlast Muchova and Machac in the deciding mixed doubles 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to keep their tournament alive.
Playing her first event since news broke in late November that she served a one-month ban for a doping violation, Swiatek dropped serve to go 2-1 behind in the first set against Muchova.
But she won the next three games to reassert control and wrapped up the contest comfortably.
"Honestly, I love playing against Karolina because she always brings precision and intensity and a little bit of a different game than most of the girls," Swiatek said.
"So for sure it's a challenge. I'm happy that even though I lost my serve when I thought it's going to be easier, I'm happy that I got my intensity even higher in the last two games to break again."
Swiatek and Muchova had played three times before and they all went three sets, with the Pole winning two including her memorable Roland Garros triumph.
Britain face Australia later in Sydney to determine what the last quarter-final looks like, with the winner playing the already-qualified Italy.
Poland's will meeting the yet-to-be-decided best runner-up from the three Sydney groupings.
The United States, the 2023 winners, take on China later in a quarter-final in Perth.
Recent Stories
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024
Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal
PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights
More Stories From World
-
Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters2 minutes ago
-
Zverev injured as Germany crash at United Cup2 minutes ago
-
Charred bodies in Ecuador are missing adolescents, say officials32 minutes ago
-
Luxury Western goods line Russian stores, three years into sanctions42 minutes ago
-
Gaza healthcare nearing 'total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN52 minutes ago
-
S. Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant52 minutes ago
-
Trump to attend Jimmy Carter state funeral1 hour ago
-
World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil and Trump1 hour ago
-
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve1 hour ago
-
Romania, Bulgaria join borderless Schengen zone1 hour ago
-
US stocks slip as European markets ring out year with gains1 hour ago
-
Strangers in the night: Celebrating 2025 in New York city1 hour ago