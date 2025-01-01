Zverev Injured As Holders Germany Crash At United Cup
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Elena Rybakina's Kazakhstan dumped defending champions Germany out of the United Cup on Wednesday with world number two Alexander Zverev sidelined by an arm injury barely a week away from the Australian Open.
The upset in Perth sent the Kazakhs into the semi-finals of the 18-nation tournament.
In Sydney women's world number two Iga Swiatek led Poland into the last eight by winning a rematch of her 2023 French Open final against the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.
Britain also progressed to the quarter-finals with Katie Boulter's dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Australia's Olivia Gadecki enough to guarantee they won their group.
Sixth-ranked Rybakina earned the first point for Kazakhstan, with the 2022 Wimbledon champion hammering Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-1.
Zverev then withdrew from his clash against Alexander Shevchenko at the last minute with a bicep strain, leaving the 254th-ranked Daniel Masur to face him.
Recent Stories
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Zverev injured as holders Germany crash at United Cup5 minutes ago
-
Osaka Expo 'Grand Ring' a symbol of unity: architect15 minutes ago
-
Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media45 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia55 minutes ago
-
Zverev injured as holders Germany crash at United Cup55 minutes ago
-
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Migrants crossing Channel to UK in 2024 soar to almost 37,000: data1 hour ago
-
Strangers in the night: Celebrating 2025 in New York city1 hour ago
-
Israeli attacks pushing Gaza healthcare towards total collapse: UN2 hours ago
-
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve2 hours ago
-
World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil and Trump3 hours ago