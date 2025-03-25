Open Menu

Zverev Marches On In Miami, Osaka Falls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Top seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to power into the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win against Australia's Jordan Thompson at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday.

The German was 4-1 down in the first set but then went on a roll, winning eight of the next nine games to progress.

Zverev lost in the opening round at Indian Wells, but with Carlos Alcaraz already out in Miami he will fancy his chances of adding to his list of seven Masters 1000 titles.

"Jordan made it difficult for me for sure. He's a quality player," said Zverev.

"When you're in rhythm, he knows how to break it a little bit. So he did extremely well today. I'm happy with my level from 1-4 onwards," he added.

Third-seed Taylor Fritz also moved into the fourth round beating Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 6-3.

The American let slip a 5-2 lead in the first set, but regained control with his serve proving too much for Shapovalov.

In the women's draw, third-seed Coco Gauff's bid ended with a 6-4 6-4 loss to Poland's Magda Linette.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka eased her way into the last eight with a 6-4, 6-4 win over last year's winner Danielle Collins of the USA.

Next, Sabalenka will be up against ninth seeded Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen who reached her second consecutive WTA 1000 quarter-final, with a straight-sets win over Ashlyn Krueger.

"I'm super happy to get this win in straight sets and happy with the level I played today," said Sabalenka.

"She's a tough opponent, and we had a lot of tough and tricky matches in the past. So was very happy to get through this one," she added.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini enjoyed a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win over Naomi Osaka in 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Since her comeback from maternity leave 15 months ago, Osaka has been showing some signs of getting back towards her best but Paolini was the first top 10 player Osaka has faced this year.

"I don't think that I can say that I've played a lot of matches against top players like this in a while," said Osaka.

"The way she plays kind of catches me off guard, simply because of her height. I didn't know she could hit like that," she added.

Emma Raducanu continued her impressive form in Miami, cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 in 69 minutes over American Amanda Anisimova, who had eliminated Indian Wells winner Mirra Andreeva on Sunday.

