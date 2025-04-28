Zverev, Sabalenka Battle Through In Madrid Open, Rublev Defence Over
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) World number two Alexander Zverev was taken to the limit by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a gripping Madrid Open third round battle on Sunday, progressing 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/0).
The Spaniard, roared on by the partisan home crowd, broke in the first and third games to claim the first set with ease.
Zverev fought to get back on serve after falling a break behind at the start of the third, and saved two break points in the ninth game before a tie-break.
The German won it and was stronger in the third set, breaking for a 5-4 lead.
However serving for the match, Zverev was broken to love by the in-form Davidovich Fokina, ranked 29th, but it was his last hurrah as the top seed dominated the second tie-break.
"The first set wasn't my best tennis, but in sport it can change very quickly, I was down a set and a break but I kept fighting and I'm very happy for the win," Zverev told TVE.
"It was a very tough win... Alex was playing unbelievable tennis, the best tennis of his life."
The two-time Madrid champion will face Francisco Cerundolo in the last 16, after the Argentinian overcame his compatriot Francisco Comesana in straight sets.
Zverev was warned by the umpire after he took a photograph during the match of a ball mark, debating an electronic line-call which said one of the Spaniard's shots was in.
"I honestly think there was a defect in the system," he told reporters.
"I'm a fan of the electronic line calling, but the ball was not like a little bit, one millimetre in, one millimetre out, it was like four, five centimetres (out)."
Earlier, Andrey Rublev's Madrid Open title defence hit the rocks in a defeat by Alexander Bublik.
Bublik beat Rublev 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 for his 10th win over a top-10 player, although the Russian is set to sink to 17th after his surprise exit in the Spanish capital.
Kazakh Bublik, ranked 75th, secured a break in the first game of the deciding set and held on to his advantage.
He will face Jakub Mensik in the next round after the Czech 19-year-old eased past 12th seed Ben Shelton 6-1, 6-4.
Third seed Taylor Fritz qualified after opponent Benjamin Bonzi retired with a back injury, tied at a set each.
The French player, ranked 62nd, was playing well and claimed the first set 6-4 before Fritz took his fifth set point to secure the only break of the second 7-5.
Former world number two Casper Ruud claimed his 150th win on clay by beating USA's Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-3, and will face Fritz for a place in the quarter-finals.
