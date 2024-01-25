Zverev Shocks Alcaraz To Join Medvedev In Australian Open Semis
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Alexander Zverev snuffed out a thrilling Carlos Alcaraz comeback early Thursday to set up an Australian Open semi-final against Daniil Medvedev as Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska's dream run continued in Melbourne.
The big-serving German recovered from a major wobble to win 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 in just over three hours, crushing Alcaraz's hopes of a third Grand Slam title.
Zverev broke at his first opportunity on Rod Laver Arena, dominating the charismatic Spaniard, who could find no answer to his opponent's power and precision.
The sixth seed served for victory at 5-3 in the third set but the Spaniard somehow broke his opponent and produced some outrageous shots in the tie-break as the crowd erupted.
The pair swapped breaks at the beginning of the fourth set but Zverev earned a crucial breakthrough in the ninth game and served it out to reach the semis at Melbourne Park for the second time.
Former US Open runner-up Zverev, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2020, landed 85 percent of his first serves and won 73 percent of points behind his first delivery.
"I was playing one of the best players in the world. Over the past two years he has been number one or number two constantly," said the 26-year-old.
"He's won two Grand Slams, and when you are up 6-1, 6-3, 5-2, you start thinking.
"We are all human. It is a great honour to play against guys like him. When you're so close to winning your brain starts going and it is not always helpful, but I'm happy that I got there in the end."
Alcaraz rued missed opportunities but said overall he was pleased with his performance in Melbourne.
"In general, you know, I leave the tournament happy, forgetting about today's level," he said. "But in general I think I did a pretty good tournament.
"I played great matches and obviously a quarter-final of a Grand Slam is good. It is not what I'm looking for, but is not bad, you know."
