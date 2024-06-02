Open Menu

Zverev Survives French Open Epic As Djokovic Eyes Federer Record

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 01:40 AM



Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Alexander Zverev came back from the brink of defeat to reach the French Open last 16 for a seventh successive year on Saturday as Novak Djokovic took aim at equalling Roger Federer's record for Grand Slam match wins.

World number four Zverev, who effectively ended Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros career in the first round, came through against Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/3) despite trailing the Dutchman 1-4 in the decider.

The 27-year-old German, who is playing under the shadow of an ongoing trial in Berlin over allegations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend, stayed on course for a last-four showdown with defending champion Djokovic.

"Incredible match, incredible player. He's unbelievably dangerous. I always struggle against him," said Zverev after the four hour, 14-minute marathon.

Djokovic, chasing a fourth title at Roland Garros and 25th career major, will go level with Federer on 369 Grand Slam match wins if he sees off Italian 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the night match.

Djokovic has defeated Musetti four times in five meetings.

However the Italian gave the Serb a major scare at the French Open in 2021 when he won the first two sets of their fourth round clash before retiring injured in the decider.

Djokovic arrived in Paris having not won a title or even reached a final in the season for the first time since 2018.

Adding injury to insult, he was accidentally hit on the head by a metal water bottle in Rome before suffering stomach problems in Geneva.

However, he hasn't dropped a set in two matches and cracked an impressive 43 winners past Spain's 63rd-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday, dropping just seven games.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev beat Tomas Machac 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 to reach the last 16 for the third time.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked a fourth round clash against Carlos Alcaraz after sweeping past Ben Shelton of the United States 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in one of three ties which had been suspended on Friday.

