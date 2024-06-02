Zverev Survives French Open Epic As Djokovic Eyes Federer Record
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Alexander Zverev came back from the brink of defeat to reach the French Open last 16 for a seventh successive year on Saturday as Novak Djokovic took aim at equalling Roger Federer's record for Grand Slam match wins.
World number four Zverev, who effectively ended Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros career in the first round, came through against Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/3) despite trailing the Dutchman 1-4 in the decider.
The 27-year-old German, who is playing under the shadow of an ongoing trial in Berlin over allegations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend, stayed on course for a last-four showdown with defending champion Djokovic.
"Incredible match, incredible player. He's unbelievably dangerous. I always struggle against him," said Zverev after the four hour, 14-minute marathon.
Djokovic, chasing a fourth title at Roland Garros and 25th career major, will go level with Federer on 369 Grand Slam match wins if he sees off Italian 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the night match.
Djokovic has defeated Musetti four times in five meetings.
However the Italian gave the Serb a major scare at the French Open in 2021 when he won the first two sets of their fourth round clash before retiring injured in the decider.
Djokovic arrived in Paris having not won a title or even reached a final in the season for the first time since 2018.
Adding injury to insult, he was accidentally hit on the head by a metal water bottle in Rome before suffering stomach problems in Geneva.
However, he hasn't dropped a set in two matches and cracked an impressive 43 winners past Spain's 63rd-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday, dropping just seven games.
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev beat Tomas Machac 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 to reach the last 16 for the third time.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked a fourth round clash against Carlos Alcaraz after sweeping past Ben Shelton of the United States 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in one of three ties which had been suspended on Friday.
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table6 seconds ago
-
Elections suspended in two violent Mexico municipalities20 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka dispatches 'best friend' Badosa at French Open30 minutes ago
-
EU vote a 'referendum on opposing visions' of Europe: Italy PM30 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result30 minutes ago
-
South Africa's ANC loses majority, needs allies30 minutes ago
-
Death toll lowered to eight in Afghan boat accident: officials30 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update30 minutes ago
-
Courtois starts, Reus benched for Champions League final30 minutes ago
-
Boeing will try to launch its first crew on Starliner, again40 minutes ago
-
Activist arrested for attacking Monet painting in Paris40 minutes ago