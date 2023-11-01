Zverev through in Paris Masters, Monfils knocked out

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Alexander Zverev beat qualifier Marton Fucsovics in three sets on Tuesday at the Paris Masters as ninth seed Taylor Fritz pulled out through injury after earlier reaching the second round.

The German 10th seed came back from one set down to beat Hungarian Fucsovics 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 64 at Bercy Arena.

"It was just one or two points (that made the difference)," said Zverev.

"He was playing incredibly well and tactically I think he was unbelievable.

"His slice was effective as I did not know what to do on this surface here. It was a very difficult match and I am happy to be through. I found my level and I am happy with that."

Zverev is still seeking to secure his place among the top eight who will go on to the ATP Finals in Turin next month.

After this victory, the 2021 champion sits seventh just behind Stefanos Tsitsipas and 430 points ahead of ninth-placed Hubert Hurkacz.

American Taylor Fritz's chances of qualifying for the tour's showpiece event took a hit when he was forced to retire with an abdominal injury.

On Monday, the ninth seed had comfortably beaten Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4.

Hometown favourite Gael Monfils was knocked out in the first round by Argentinian world number 21 Francisco Cerundolo in three sets on Tuesday.

The battling 37-year-old looked tired after losing the second set in a tie-break but rolled back the years with a break of serve right at the start of the third.

However, it was not enough as Cerundolo struck back in the eighth game of the set, before breaking the Frenchman's serve again to take the decider 7-5.

The 11th-seeded Hurkacz saw off Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 to book his place in the second round alongside Felix Auger-Aliassime, who toppled Jan-Lennard Struff in two sets.

Later in the evening, world number two Carlos Alcaraz will take on Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin on centre court.