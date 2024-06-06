Zverev To Meet Ruud In French Open Semi-finals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Alexander Zverev advanced to his fourth successive French Open semi-final with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win over Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.
Fourth seed Zverev will play Casper Ruud for a place in Sunday's final after the Norwegian received a walkover following Novak Djokovic's injury-enforced withdrawal.
Germany's Zverev is on an 11-match winning streak after clinching the Rome title last month, but he has never reached the final at Roland Garros.
"I'm happy to be in another semi-final. Hopefully I can win one," said Zverev, who defeated 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in the first round of this year's tournament.
Zverev was defeated by Ruud in straight sets in the semi-finals of the French Open in 2023.
Zverev is playing under the shadow of an ongoing trial in Berlin over allegations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
Recent Stories
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
More Stories From World
-
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis7 seconds ago
-
Two dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash: spokesman20 minutes ago
-
Late bloomer Paolini savours 'unbelievable' Rybakina upset7 hours ago
-
Humanity's climate impact like dinosaur-ending meteor: UN chief7 hours ago
-
Apple faces pressure to deliver on AI at developer conference8 hours ago
-
Rohit in the runs as India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup8 hours ago
-
Work-life balance, housing shortage prompts Irish exodus8 hours ago
-
Slovakia PM lashes out at opponents in first address since shooting8 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v Ireland T20 World Cup scores8 hours ago
-
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast9 hours ago
-
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN9 hours ago
-
Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief9 hours ago