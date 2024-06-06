Open Menu

Zverev To Meet Ruud In French Open Semi-finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Alexander Zverev advanced to his fourth successive French Open semi-final with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win over Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

Fourth seed Zverev will play Casper Ruud for a place in Sunday's final after the Norwegian received a walkover following Novak Djokovic's injury-enforced withdrawal.

Germany's Zverev is on an 11-match winning streak after clinching the Rome title last month, but he has never reached the final at Roland Garros.

"I'm happy to be in another semi-final. Hopefully I can win one," said Zverev, who defeated 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in the first round of this year's tournament.

Zverev was defeated by Ruud in straight sets in the semi-finals of the French Open in 2023.

Zverev is playing under the shadow of an ongoing trial in Berlin over allegations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

